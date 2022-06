The arrest was made on Saturday (June 11) after police received a report of a theft of alcohol from a shop in the Enniskillen area.

A PSNI spokesperson said the vehicle involved was located in Caledon, Co Tyrone by Dungannon police,

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One male was arrested not only for this theft, but also for similar thefts in Banbridge and Craigavon.

Stolen alcohol seized by police after a car was searched in Caledon, Co Tyrone. Picture: PSNI