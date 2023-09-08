Register
Arrest warrant issued after Maghera man fails to appear on theft charges

An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a man who failed to appear on theft charges.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
William Robert Ian Stockman, aged 54, from Brown Drive in Maghera, is accused of stealing cat food, valued £8.95, from Home Bargains in Magherafelt, and a kitchen knife, valued £19.99, from RA Cuddy's Magherafelt.

The alleged offences happened on July 1 this year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan asked the defendant's name to be called outside the court and when he did not appear, she issued the warrant.