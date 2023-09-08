Arrest warrant issued after Maghera man fails to appear on theft charges
An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a man who failed to appear on theft charges.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
William Robert Ian Stockman, aged 54, from Brown Drive in Maghera, is accused of stealing cat food, valued £8.95, from Home Bargains in Magherafelt, and a kitchen knife, valued £19.99, from RA Cuddy's Magherafelt.
The alleged offences happened on July 1 this year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan asked the defendant's name to be called outside the court and when he did not appear, she issued the warrant.