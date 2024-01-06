Arrest warrant issued after Portadown man accused of theft from Holland and Barrett fails to appear at Craigavon court
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man with a Portadown address who failed to show up at Craigavon Magistrates Court to face a charge of stealing CBD products.
Conor James McConville, aged 31, from Edward Street, Portadown, failed to appear at the court proceedings on Friday (December 5).
He is facing a single charge of theft and is accused of stealing £296 worth of CBD products from Holland and Barrett in Portadown on November 13 last year.
District Judge Francis Rafferty issued an arrest warrant.