Arrest warrant issued at Dungannon Court for Tyrone drink-driver 'four times over the limit'

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Tyrone motorist convicted of driving while four times over the limit.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:18 GMT
Martin Vincent Kelly (39), Carraig Drive, Carrickmore, failed to attend Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer drink-driving charges.

The judge convicted the defendant in his absence ‘on the papers’ and said that he wanted him to be in court for sentencing.

The court heard a car being driven by Kelly was spotted swerving several times on roads in the Dungannon area, almost colliding with oncoming vehicles.