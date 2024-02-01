Arrest warrant issued at Dungannon Court for Tyrone drink-driver 'four times over the limit'
A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Tyrone motorist convicted of driving while four times over the limit.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Vincent Kelly (39), Carraig Drive, Carrickmore, failed to attend Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer drink-driving charges.
The judge convicted the defendant in his absence ‘on the papers’ and said that he wanted him to be in court for sentencing.
The court heard a car being driven by Kelly was spotted swerving several times on roads in the Dungannon area, almost colliding with oncoming vehicles.