Arrest warrant issued for a former Portadown-based asylum seeker who failed to show up at Craigavon court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ahmed Yaasiin Aabdikariim, aged 33, from Thomas Street, Portadown, faces a number of charges including threats to kill, common assault and criminal damage.
While no details were shared in court it is understood the incident happened on February 28 this year.
-
-
The defendant was due before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be put on his election of plea but failed to turn up, his solicitor told the court.
"He’s an asylum-seeker, Your Worship. He is living in Bangor and recently moved there. He had difficulties making it to court. I’m not sure what happened but he isn’t here and he isn’t going to be here. He can’t make it.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked: “Were you speaking to him or is there a language barrier here?”
"There is a language barrier. He does have limited English. I was speaking to him but he would communicate by email. He said yesterday he would be here and then this morning he said he just can’t make it to get from Bangor, then Belfast then here,” said the solicitor.
The judge said he could organise a warrant. The solicitor said: “I can’t give any guarantees that on the next occasion I won’t be standing in the same position.”
The judge said: “There are also alleged injured parties to be taken into consideration.”
The defendant didn’t appear when formally called to court and an arrest warrant was issued.