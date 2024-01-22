Arrest warrant issued for Co Tyrone woman facing motoring charges
An arrest warrant has been issued by a court for a 37-year-old Cookstown woman facing motoring charges.
Shauna McNally whose address was given at Maloon View in the town, is accused of driving while disqualified on September 30 last year.
She also faces charges of having no insurance, driving with excess alcohol in breath, driving while disqualified, having no licence, and disorderly behaviour on September 7 last.
The warrant was issued after McNally failed to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer the charges.