An arrest warrant has been issued by a court for a 37-year-old Cookstown woman facing motoring charges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shauna McNally whose address was given at Maloon View in the town, is accused of driving while disqualified on September 30 last year.

She also faces charges of having no insurance, driving with excess alcohol in breath, driving while disqualified, having no licence, and disorderly behaviour on September 7 last.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...