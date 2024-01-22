Register
Arrest warrant issued for Co Tyrone woman facing motoring charges

An arrest warrant has been issued by a court for a 37-year-old Cookstown woman facing motoring charges.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Shauna McNally whose address was given at Maloon View in the town, is accused of driving while disqualified on September 30 last year.

She also faces charges of having no insurance, driving with excess alcohol in breath, driving while disqualified, having no licence, and disorderly behaviour on September 7 last.

The warrant was issued after McNally failed to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer the charges.