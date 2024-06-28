Arrest warrant issued for Cookstown woman accused of stealing bottle of Buckfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arrest warrant was issued for a Tyrone woman at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Friday who failed to attend court on theft charges.

Grainne Elizabeth Cullen (35), from Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown, faces charges of stealing a bottle of Buckfast from the 24-hour garage on Burn Road on April 20, and various items valued £48.70 from Tesco in the town on January 12.