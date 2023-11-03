An arrest warrant has been issued for a Kilrea man convicted of scamming three elderly residents in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alywn Cahoon, aged 59, from Maghera Street, faced three charges of fraud by false representation before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

A Prosecutor told the court that on May 22, 2021 the defendant attended Princess Court in Lurgan following discussions, which had already taken place, with three residents regarding the replacement of their garden fencing. “This is a development for the elderly,” said the Prosecutor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Bernie Kelly noted that one of the three residents had since deceased. The Prosecutor said one of the residents had contacted a contractor via Facebook and had agreed the defendant would turn up to assess the work and provide a quote.

"He did attend and there is footage before the court of him attending on CCTV. There was clear footage of him discussing the work to be done and going around speaking to other neighbours’ bungalows about what needed to be undertaken. He agreed to conduct the work and did request an up-front deposit to be paid in cash on this date, costing just under £1000 – £980 - from the three neighbours.

"The three injured parties all gave around £300 each,” said the Prosecutor who added that one of the elderly women, who couldn’t attend court due to her ill health, her son had loaned her the money. “The defendant and his driver drove him to the cash point that day to get the money out to help her to pay.”

The Prosecutor added that after the money was paid the defendant didn’t attend on the date agreed. One of the residents contacted the defendant who said he didn’t attend as his father had recently passed away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He also stated he would not be able to undertake the work as he had a funeral/wake to attend. Weeks did pass and the defendant had yet to complete the work. One of the residents continued to contact the defendant. Numerous excuses were provided on each occasion. Eventually contact ceased with the residents.

"A number of months passed and the defendant had not carried out the work or refunded the money initially paid as a deposit.. The residents had to hire another contractor to carry out the work. They contacted police as they were concerned that they had been scammed. Attempts were made to contact the defendant and, following police contacts, the defendant immediately provided a refund the following February. This was in full to each of the parties.

"The defendant was arrested. He said he had agreed to undertake the work, that he had accepted the amount was around £980 and denied he was not intending to carry out the work. He said there had been family bereavements and that was why he couldn’t undertake the work. The work was commissioned in May and the refund was the following February.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “He must have been a very unfortunate individual to have had that many family bereavements in one ten month period.”