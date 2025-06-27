Arrest warrant issued for Larne sex offender who failed to make annual notification

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2025, 08:37 BST

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday (June 26) for a man with a Larne address who previously pleaded guilty to failing to make an annual notification under the Sexual Offences Act regarding his 'name, home address and date of birth'.

Robert James Christie (45), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Lower Waterloo Road, committed the notification offence between March 18 and April 7 this year.

He was due to be sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on June 19 but his defence barrister had said he was in Scotland and was "entirely terrified to return to the jurisdiction".

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

She had asked if he could link in via video link for sentencing. District Judge Nigel Broderick agreed that could happen and the case was adjourned to June 26.

He did not appear on the link at Thursday's Court. The defence barrister said the defendant was in Scotland because he had "received a threat".

She asked for the defendant to be "given one final opportunity" to "attend in person". However, the judge issued an arrest warrant.

