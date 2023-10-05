Arrest warrant issued for Maghera woman facing public order charges
An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a 35-year-old woman who failed to appear on public order charges.
Janet Clements, from Brown Drive in Maghera, is accused of disorderly behaviour in the Market Square area of Magherafelt on July 30 this year.
She also faces charges of attempted criminal damage and criminal damage of a police vehicle on the same date.
When the defendant’s name was called by the court usher there was no response, and judge issued the warrant.