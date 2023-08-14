An arrest warrant was issued at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Magheralin woman, who sent more than 150 messages to police over a period of months, many of which were ‘extremely abusive’.

Samantha Montgomery, aged 45, of Ballynadrone Meadows in Magheralin faced two charges of harassment, and two charges of persistent improper use of communications with the intent to cause anxiety.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

She failed to turn up at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer the charges which relate to the sending of more than 150 emails, many of which were ‘extremely abusive’.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday that on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, police recieved a report from a detective constable outlining concerning emails he received from the defendant from Tuesday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 13. He had receive approximately 37 emails from the defendant and of these around a dozen were ‘extremely abusive and caused him a great deal of anxiety and harm’.

The prosecutor said the officer contacted his supervisor regarding the number of emails he had received. On Friday, December 9, his supervisor, a detective sergeant, sent the defendant an email asking that she refrain from sending any further emails. Between Friday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 13, the detective sergeant received a total of six emails.

On February 15, 2023, police were advised the ‘unwanted contact’ had persisted. Between Friday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 15, the detective constable received 54 unwanted emails from the defendant. He didn’t reply to any of them. Between Saturday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 15, the detective sergeant received in excess of 60 emails from the defendant, also not replied to.

The prosecutor added: “As a result of the content of some of the emails, police conducted welfare checks with the defendant. She was making representations she had razor blades and was going to self harm. She was cautioned for both offences and she gave a no comment interview.”