An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday (August 6) for a 23-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a policewoman in Antrim PSNI Station after sexually assaulting a nurse at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Abdullahi Hidig Salaad, with an address listed as Cromore Court in Coleraine, was due to be sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was not present and efforts had been made to contact him over a "number of days".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had not attended with Probation. A Somalian language interpreter had travelled to Ballymena from England for the case.

A nurse was sexually assaulted at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, court told. Photo by Google

Regarding the defendant, the judge said: "Given the serious nature of the charge I am going to issue a warrant for his arrest."

The defendant had admitted the offences which occurred on November 29 last year. A defence lawyer told an earlier court he wanted a "psychiatric report" prepared regarding the defendant.

A police officer had told an earlier hearing of Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 12.40pm on November 29 police attended the Causeway Hospital where a nurse said whilst speaking to a receptionist at the Emergency Department the defendant approached and "grabbed her backside and groped her".

When arrested and taken to Antrim Police Station, a policewoman had gone to a room to interview the defendant at 8.50pm on November 29 and Salaad put his hand on her waist, pulled her towards him and moved his hand "towards her bottom".

The officer had added: "He then reached across her body and grabbed her right breast. She had to move her upper body down and away from the defendant as she thought he was going to try to kiss her."

A defence solicitor told the earlier hearing the defendant was originally from Somalia and was claiming "asylum" in Northern Ireland and had been here for a number of months.