Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arrest warrant may be issued for a Portadown man, convicted of assaulting a woman, if he doesn’t show up to court this week.

Stephen McMullan, aged 52, from Hartfield Avenue, Portadown didn’t attend Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

He was charged with assaulting a woman on December 7 last year and was scheduled to contest the allegation. The injured party and the PSNI’s investigating officer did attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There is no sign of the defendant today for various reasons.”

McMullan’s barrister David McKeown agreed that it hadn’t been possible to secure his attendance.

The district judge said he considered the case “on the papers” and was “satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt” that the injured party was assaulted by McMullan in December last year.