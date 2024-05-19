Arrest warrant may be issued for Portadown man, convicted of assaulting woman, if he doesn't show up at Craigavon court
Stephen McMullan, aged 52, from Hartfield Avenue, Portadown didn’t attend Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He was charged with assaulting a woman on December 7 last year and was scheduled to contest the allegation. The injured party and the PSNI’s investigating officer did attend.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There is no sign of the defendant today for various reasons.”
McMullan’s barrister David McKeown agreed that it hadn’t been possible to secure his attendance.
The district judge said he considered the case “on the papers” and was “satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt” that the injured party was assaulted by McMullan in December last year.
McMullan is to get one opportunity to appear in court on May 22. If he is not in attendance on that date an arrest warrant will be issued. A restraining order for seven days was also imposed.