Arrests after drugs and cash seized in Ballymena

A police spokesperson said the Ballymena Local Policing Team seized approximately 1kg of suspected class B controlled drugs, scales, phones and cash last night (Saturday, March 12).

Also seized were ‘sweets’ which police suspect to contain THC - tetrahydrocannabinol.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These are becoming more and more prevalent and could be easily mistaken for the genuine shop bought versions.

Items seized by police in Ballymena on Saturday, March 12. Picture: PSNI

“Two males were arrested in relation to these matters.

“We would like to take this opportunity to ask you to report any information you may have to help get drugs off our streets and protect our communities.

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101.