Arrests after drugs and cash seized in Ballymena

A police spokesperson said the Ballymena Local Policing Team seized approximately 1kg of suspected class B controlled drugs, scales, phones and cash last night (Saturday, March 12).
Also seized were ‘sweets’ which police suspect to contain THC - tetrahydrocannabinol.
“These are becoming more and more prevalent and could be easily mistaken for the genuine shop bought versions.
“Two males were arrested in relation to these matters.
“We would like to take this opportunity to ask you to report any information you may have to help get drugs off our streets and protect our communities.
“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101.
“If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111,” said the spokesperson.