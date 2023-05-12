Register
Arrests after man struck on head with gun or replica gun in Portstewart

Police in Coleraine have arrested three men following a report of an assault in Portstewart yesterday evening, Thursday (May 11).

By Una Culkin
Published 12th May 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:11 BST

Sergeant Moody said: “At around 8.40pm, it was reported that a male motorcyclist was assaulted by a number of men in The Diamond area of the town.

“It was reported that he was struck on the head by what appeared to be a gun or replica gun. The assailants were also reported to have pointed the weapon at a member of the public.

“Three men, aged 19, 20 and 26, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fire of violence, possession of a prohibited weapon, common assault and disorderly behaviour. They remain in police custody at this time.”

Police are appealing for information

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam or mobile phone footage. Contact 101, quoting reference number 2029 of 11/05/23.

