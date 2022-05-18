Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) was used by PSNI yesterday which alerted them to a vehicle which had been stolen in the Irish Republic.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “ANPR Interceptor Team officers stopped this vehicle on Tuesday (17/05/2022) in the Tandragee area of Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon.

“The vehicle was showing on police systems as being stolen in the Republic of Ireland on 8th May this year.

PSNI arrest two people in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance and has been charged to appear in court.

“The passenger was alsoarrested for three outstanding money warrants and was transferred to prison.

“The vehicle was also seized,” said the PSNI.

