Arrests made after Belfast pursuit

Police have arrested two men following a vehicle pursuit yesterday (Wednesday).

Thursday, 11th August 2022, 9:22 am

PSNI officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Mallusk area of Newtownabbey before the pursuit commenced.

In a statement issued last night (August 10), Inspector David McBride said: “A report was received shortly before 7.25pm of an attempted theft of a vehicle and items from cars at a business premises on the Blackwater Road area of Newtownabbey.

“Officers attempted to stop a white transit van, which had been acting suspiciously in the area, however the driver made off from police.

PSNI arrests.

“Following a pursuit and in order to protect members of the public, trained officers made contact with the van, bringing it to a stop on the Stewartstown Road.

“Two men, aged 30 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, including theft, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

“Both men remain in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Stewartstown Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of this incident, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1660 of 10/08/22.”