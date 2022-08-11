Arrests made after Belfast pursuit

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Mallusk area of Newtownabbey before the pursuit commenced.

In a statement issued last night (August 10), Inspector David McBride said: “A report was received shortly before 7.25pm of an attempted theft of a vehicle and items from cars at a business premises on the Blackwater Road area of Newtownabbey.

“Officers attempted to stop a white transit van, which had been acting suspiciously in the area, however the driver made off from police.

“Following a pursuit and in order to protect members of the public, trained officers made contact with the van, bringing it to a stop on the Stewartstown Road.

“Two men, aged 30 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, including theft, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

“Both men remain in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.