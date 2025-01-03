Officers recovered a considerable amount of cash along with Class A, B and C drugs during a search in Antrim on January 3.

Two men are currently in police custody following a PSNI search today (Friday) in relation to drug supply in Antrim.

Detailing the operation in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “District Support Team officers conducted a search in the Antrim town area today (January 3) in relation to drug supply.

"Officers recovered a considerable amount of cash along with Class A, B and C drugs. Two men were arrested at the scene and are currently in custody.”