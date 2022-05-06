Arrests made after drugs seized following M5 search

As a result of the stop and follow-up search, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and possession of class A, B and C drugs and the passenger was also arrested on suspicion of possession of the controlled drugs.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on Thursday night, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Earlier this evening officers from the Auto Crime Team arrested a male and female following a vehicle stop on the M5 motorway. “Officers from the team were on patrol on the M2, close to York Street, when they observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

“The vehicle was eventually stopped on the M5, using vehicle tactics to prevent any potential pursuit.

“As a result of the stop, and follow-up search, the female driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and possession of class A, B and C drugs.

“The male passenger was also arrested on suspicion of possession of the controlled drugs.

“Both remain in custody and will be interviewed in due course about their involvement in this incident.”