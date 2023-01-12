Police in Ballymoney have arrested three men, following a report of four home heating oil drums being stolen from a business premises in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney, on Wednesday, January 11.

When police attended the business premises and reviewed CCTV footage, they were able to identify two of the men involved and the motor vehicle used to transport four, 20 litre oil drums taken.

Following a search of a property in the Leyland Court area of Ballycastle, police seized four oil drums and arrested one man for Theft and two men for Theft and Possession of Imitation Firearm in Suspicious Circumstances.

All three men remain in custody at this time, assisting police enquiries.

