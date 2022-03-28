Arrests made after ‘serious incident’ in Rathcoole

In a statement issued to the Carrick Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a serious incident in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey this morning (March 28).

“Officers are also holding a scene in the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus. Two males have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized and taken away for examination.”

The New Line is currently closed due to traffic.

The New Line. (Pic by Google).

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

There are no further details available at this time.