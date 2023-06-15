Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Arrests made as part of probe into INLA criminality in north Belfast

Detectives investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have made three arrests and carried out a number of searches.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:26 BST

The arrests are in connection to a report of a security alert in the Antrim Road area on May 11 and also a shooting incident in the same area on May 31.

Detective Inspector Angus said: “Officers carried out searches of properties in Crumlin, Newtownabbey and the north Belfast area on Thursday morning, (June 15).

“A 49-year-old woman and two men aged 22 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Most Popular
Detectives investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have made three arrests and carried out a number of searches.Detectives investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have made three arrests and carried out a number of searches.
Detectives investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have made three arrests and carried out a number of searches.

“They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“Our operation demonstrates our work to disrupt those involved in criminal activities, and reduce the harm they cause in our communities and we urge anyone with information which could assist us to call 101."

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Read More
Man arrested as part of Muckamore Abbey investigation

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.