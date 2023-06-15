Detectives investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have made three arrests and carried out a number of searches.

The arrests are in connection to a report of a security alert in the Antrim Road area on May 11 and also a shooting incident in the same area on May 31.

Detective Inspector Angus said: “Officers carried out searches of properties in Crumlin, Newtownabbey and the north Belfast area on Thursday morning, (June 15).

“A 49-year-old woman and two men aged 22 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“Our operation demonstrates our work to disrupt those involved in criminal activities, and reduce the harm they cause in our communities and we urge anyone with information which could assist us to call 101."

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

