Police are appealing for information. (Pic: PSNI).

Police investigating a report of criminal damage in the Cargan area of Co Antrim on the evening of Thursday, December 12, have arrested two males, who remain in custody.

Appealing for information, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson stated: “Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have video footage, is asked to call police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 1495 12/12/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.”