Police said the arrests had been made after members of the public alerted them of their concerns and urged others to do likewise.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “After concerning reports made by the public to Lurgan NPT, we have detected and seized two scramblers this week.

"To add to this, on Saturday night Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team made two arrests regarding being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs and removed the vehicle which was being used for deliveries.

Some of the items seized by police in Lurgan. Picture: PSNI

"This was due to the community contacting us and making us aware of what is going on.

"These detections will not solve the problem overnight however, it is a step in the right direction. Remember you can speak to our team in confidence, our community matters.

"Police can only police with the support and confidence of you, the public.