Arrests made in Lurgan as police probe drug supply concerns and scramblers seized
Police said the arrests had been made after members of the public alerted them of their concerns and urged others to do likewise.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “After concerning reports made by the public to Lurgan NPT, we have detected and seized two scramblers this week.
"To add to this, on Saturday night Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team made two arrests regarding being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs and removed the vehicle which was being used for deliveries.
"This was due to the community contacting us and making us aware of what is going on.
"These detections will not solve the problem overnight however, it is a step in the right direction. Remember you can speak to our team in confidence, our community matters.
"Police can only police with the support and confidence of you, the public.
"If your delivery is late tonight, I wouldn't wait up.”