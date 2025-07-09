Arson attack damages 14 vehicles in Mullaghglass area

Police are appealing for information following reports of a multiple vehicle arson in Lisburn.

Sergeant Wallace explained: "Shortly before 1:00am on Wednesday, July 9, we received a report that cars were on fire at a property in the Mullaghglass area.

"Police attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have deemed this deliberate ignition and established that 14 vehicles have been damaged as a result.

"We believe the fire was started at approximately 12:40am, an individual enters the area, wearing dark clothing with reflective footwear before setting the cars alight and making off over a fence and onto the road.

Police appeal for information after 14 cars were damaged in an arson attack in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

"Enquiries are on-going at this stage and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or to anyone who may have relevant video or CCTV footage that could assist in this investigation to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 57 of 09/07/25."