Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has reported an attack on a bi-lingual sign in Castlecaulfield to the PSNI.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone representative said: “The arson attack of a bi-lingual street sign in Castlecaufield is an act of wanton destruction, which I unreservedly condemn.

"The erection of bi-lingual place name signage is an important element of protecting and promoting what has been a very important part of our shared history and culture.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He described it as a hate crime and said those responsible must be held accountable.