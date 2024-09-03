Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A play park in Antrim which was damaged in an arson attack will be repaired at a cost of almost £100,000, councillors have been told.

A report presented to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Operations Committee at a meeting in Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, said an insurance payment of £97k has been received to replace damaged equipment at Steeple Play Park.

In addition, new surfacing will be installed and two multi-use games areas will be re-sprayed and re-lined. Councillors were told work has commenced on-site and is expected to be completed by October.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth welcomed the development saying: “Last time, it took quite a while to get started. At least we are getting there.”

Steeple Park, Antrim. Pic: Google Maps

Councillors were also told a contractor has been appointed for the construction of a new play park at City of Belfast Playing Fields, Mallusk and it is anticipated that this will commence this autumn pending land transfer from Belfast City Council.

Last year, a “comprehensive” audit of the council’s playgrounds was carried out covering the condition of every piece of equipment, surface, and items such as fencing and gates. Each play park was categorised and ranked based on condition and cost of works needed.

Power Washing

General repairs identified in the audit are currently being addressed including tasks such as power washing and the replacement of items such as fencing and bins.

Playgrounds at Kings Park and The Diamond, Rathcoole are to be replaced and a further 34 will be refurbished.

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Mark Cooper BEM asked about the time-frame for the projects.

He stated: “Play parks are a basic of this council. It is something as councillors we should be shouting about. This is a basic and I am very keen to get it moved on. I do not want this going on to the next year and year after.”

In June, the council approved the play park refurbishment to proceed to the design and procurement stage.

A director told the committee that some work such as power washing and fence repairs is “ongoing” to ensure that health and safety is “compliant”. He indicated with regard to replacement or refurbishment of local play parks, there should be work before “early 2025”.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile pointed out there is need for provision in some areas which is not being met. “We need to drive ahead refurbishment but never lose sight about the need for provision where there currently is none.”

The director commented that play park provision is one of the elements of an audit which is being carried out to establish supply and demand for sports facilities in the borough, which he said, is “moving at pace”.

"We should have some objective information coming from that report,” he added.

An independent consultant has been employed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to assess provision in the area. This audit will include the availability of facilities not owned and operated by the council but available for community use.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter