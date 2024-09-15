Arson incident in bedroom at Ballymena apartment block ‘could have been much more serious’

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2024
Police are treating a fire set in a block of apartments in Ballymena as arson with intent to endanger life.

In an appeal for further information, Detective Inspector McDowell said: “Just after 6.30pm on Saturday, 14th September, police received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were attending a fire at a residential property in the Warden Square area of the town.

“Officers attended and noted that a fire had been started deliberately in the bedroom of the property, causing extensive damage to that room.

“One person were present in the property at the time but, thankfully, no injuries were reported."

Firefighters responded to the incident in Ballymena. Photo: NIFRS

Detective Inspector McDowell continued: "We are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life. The fire was set in a block of apartments, and the consequences of this act could have been much more serious.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1386 of 14/09/24." Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

