Arson: woman taken to hospital after flat fire in Sullenboy Park area of Cookstown
A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries in what is being treated as arson at a flat in Cookstown on Sunday night.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report of a fire at a flat in the Sullenboy Park shortly after 11.15pm.
Some damage was caused to the inside of the property.
The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1639 10/03/24.