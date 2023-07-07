Michael Thorpe, 51 of Sconce Road, was convicted of causing avoidable, pain, distress or suffering to an animal (a hen) at the time of killing.
He was also convicted of one charge of engaging in the restraint, stunning or killing of an animal without having the knowledge or skill necessary to perform those operations humanely and efficiently and one charge of failure to hold a carcase that had not been slaughtered for human consumption in such a manner as to ensure that any animal or bird would not have access to it.
Mr Thorpe pleaded guilty and was fined £450 plus £15 offender levy.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said it gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary.