Artificial insemination equipment of ‘significant value’ stolen from Co Tyrone farm
In an appeal for information on Friday (July 26), Inspector McNeill said: “We received a report on Saturday 20th July, that access had been gained to a cattle shed at a farm in the Aghafad Road area and artificial insemination equipment had been taken.
“The equipment, which is of significant value, is believed to have been removed sometime within the last two months.
“Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the burglary or to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the equipment to get in touch.
“I would also urge anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 866 of 20/07/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.