A Portadown woman, who was spotted by staff at Asda slumped over the wheel of her car, ‘not making much sense’ and blocking other cars, was three times the drink driving limit, a court has heard.

Trudie Outhwaite, aged 50, from Wentworth Green appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on Wednesday, November 15 last year, at around 6.15pm, police were tasked to Asda in Portadown after receiving a report of concern for a woman who was slumped over the steering wheel of a white Volkswagen Golf.

"On arrival police spoke to two Asda staff who said they had observed the white Volkswagen Golf stopped in the middle of the car park causing an obstruction to other cars. They observed the defendant slumped over the steering wheel and was not making much sense. Staff assisted by moving the Golf into a parking space,” said the prosecutor.

"Police spoke with a female who identified herself and who advised that Trudie Outhwaite had collected her a short time earlier before driving to Asda. Police spoke with Trudie Outhwaite. They noted she had dilated pupils, slurred speech and appeared unsteady. She was arrested and conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite.

"She provided an evidential sample. A lower reading was 108 micrograms per 100mls of breath. She was further arrested for driving with excess alcohol. She stated she had a vague recollection of it and that’s the last she remembered,” said the prosecutor.

Outhwaite’s solicitor Pat Vernon said: “She had been drinking the night before with a friend from America. She had been drinking gin. She accepts she had been drinking quite a lot that evening. She has been under a lot of financial stress and she had asked her GP the day before to provide her with sleeping tablets. She had taken one sleeping tablet. It didn’t work that evening so she took three.

"This happened the next day she had been going for a walk with her friend in the afternoon and she said she felt OK as it was quite late in the afternoon. She drove to Asda car park. Her friend went into Asda and she said her system just collapsed. She was in the car and she can’t remember anything after that but she felt OK driving to Asda.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Notwithstanding what she had the night before she was three times the limit at 7 o’clock in the evening the next day.”

The district judge said Outhwaite “will be credited for her plea of guilty and this is her first offence but I have to take into account the fact that her reading was three times the limit the next day. There will be a disqualification of 16 months. There’ll be a fine of £200 plus the offender levy.”