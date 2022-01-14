Ashling was murdered while out for a run on the Grand Canal near her home in Tullaghmore, Co Offaly.

The murder of the 23-year-old teacher was described by Lord Mayor Glenn Barr as ‘an absolute tragic and senseless killing’.

The Book of Condolence is now available to sign here. It will remain open until 4pm on Friday 21st January. The book will be collated and forwarded to the Murphy family.

Undated handout photo issued by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann of Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore aged in her 20s, who was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly. Issue date: Thursday January 13, 2022.

Alderman Barr said: “This devastating news has shocked every one of us and the outpouring of grief following this senseless murder shows how loved and respected Ashling was in her local community.

“On behalf of the citizens of our borough, I extend our most deepest and heartfelt condolences to Ashling’s family, friends, colleagues and the local Tullamore community. We will continue to hold you in our thoughts and prayers.

“Together we must stand against violence against women, this simply can not be tolerated in our society.”

For help, support or information here are some helpful links:

https://www.womensaidni.org/

https://www.endviolenceagainstwomen.org.uk/

https://southerntrust.hscni.net/service/domestic-abuse-2/

If you are experiencing or suspect someone else is suffering from Domestic Abuse you can contact the Nexus 24 Hour Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline on 0808 802 1414.

If you are in danger and need the PSNI but can’t speak:

Dial 999

Listen to the questions from the 999 operator

Respond by coughing or tapping the handset if you can

If prompted, press 55 (this lets the 999 call operator know it’s a genuine emergency and you’ll be put through to the police)

