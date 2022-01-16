Ashling (23) was murdered while out for a run on the Grand Canal near her home in Tullaghmore, Co Offaly.

The vigil in her memory is to be held in Lurgan Town Centre at 4pm this afternoon.

Organised by Declan McAlinden with Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club and St Enda’s Camogie Club along with Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch, Lurgan, the vigil aims to pay tribute to the 23 year old who was killed while out for a run earlier this week.

Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, who was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly

Her murder has sent waves of horror and anger across Ireland, north and south as well as across the world.

Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club has urged members to wear club colours to show their support.

Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch, Lurgan urged members to attend if available.

St. Enda’s Camogie Club, Derrymacash said: “Please join us tomorrow - a small way in which we, a fellow Camogie Club, and the wider community, can pay our respects to Aishling and her family.”

Those wishing to attend are urged to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Attendees are invited to bring flowers, candles and instruments.

Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “As a father I have struggled these last few days, trying to comprehend how someone could do such a thing to a beautiful, talented young woman who had so much to live for.

“As a father I want the streets to be safe for my own daughter, day and night.

“As a father of three sons I hope I have raised them to be strong men, to stand up against violence to women.

“We can and must do more to protect our daughters, our wives, our sisters and our friends. This is not how it should be.

“St. Enda’s Camogie Club, Derrymacash and Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club have come together, along with Comhaltas Clanbrassil Branch - Lurgan. They will lead a simple tribute to Ashling on Sunday at 4pm.

“This is the least we can do, we cannot allow Ashling’s name to be forgotten, likewise those women in our society need to know there is support out there for you, you do not have to suffer.”

Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club has urged members to wear club colours to show their support.

-

-