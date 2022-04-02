Assaulted man was told getting into a car was ‘biggest mistake of his life’

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Curtis Maguire (20), of Blackthorn Rise in Larne, admitted assault.

A prosecutor said a man had been out “socialising” and the complainant had messaged Maguire to see if he could get a lift.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 10 minutes later a vehicle arrived and Maguire and another person were in a car. The complainant got into the back seat.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The prosecutor said Maguire then said the man “had made the biggest mistake of his life getting into the car”.

The court heard a “dispute” had arisen about “an incident that had happened earlier in the evening” in which the complainant had “denied that allegation”.

The prosecutor said the complainant said he wanted to get out of the car.

He was worried he was going to be assaulted.

The prosecutor said the car “was stopped at the ‘Highway’ Roundabout at the A8 in Larne” and the complainant got out and tried to jump over the central reservation.

He was “followed by the vehicle” and Maguire got out and punched the man on the side of the head and was alleged to have kicked the injured party around the body.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted a pre-sentence report on Maguire and adjourned the case to April 28.