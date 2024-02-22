Assets of Hillsborough couple frozen as they face charges of fraud amounting to more than £260,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Catherine Lambe, 63, of Burn Road in Hillsborough, faces charges of fraud by abuse of position, false accounting, and possession of criminal property.
Norman Lambe, 66, of the same address, was charged with possessing criminal property.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is understood the charges relate to a position held by Mrs Lambe between December 15, 2009 and February 25, 2020, during which period it has been alleged that documents – namely the SAGE accounting system of Cameron Landscapes Ltd – were destroyed, defaced, concealed, or falsified, and payments made to herself [Mrs Lambe] totalling over £267,326, resulting in a loss to Cameron Landscapes Ltd, based at the Ballylesson Road, Lisburn.
A defence solicitor made an application for legal aid, revealing that the defendants’ assets had been frozen.
District Judge Rosie Watters denied the application and refused legal aid.
The case has been adjourned for two weeks.