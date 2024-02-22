Register
Assets of Hillsborough couple frozen as they face charges of fraud amounting to more than £260,000

A Hillsborough couple have appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged in connection with fraud and possession of criminal property.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 18:15 GMT
Catherine Lambe, 63, of Burn Road in Hillsborough, faces charges of fraud by abuse of position, false accounting, and possession of criminal property.

Norman Lambe, 66, of the same address, was charged with possessing criminal property.

It is understood the charges relate to a position held by Mrs Lambe between December 15, 2009 and February 25, 2020, during which period it has been alleged that documents – namely the SAGE accounting system of Cameron Landscapes Ltd – were destroyed, defaced, concealed, or falsified, and payments made to herself [Mrs Lambe] totalling over £267,326, resulting in a loss to Cameron Landscapes Ltd, based at the Ballylesson Road, Lisburn.

Hillsborough couple appear in court to face fraud charges. Picture: GoogleHillsborough couple appear in court to face fraud charges. Picture: Google
A defence solicitor made an application for legal aid, revealing that the defendants’ assets had been frozen.

District Judge Rosie Watters denied the application and refused legal aid.

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.