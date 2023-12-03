A 22-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a policewoman in Antrim PSNI Station after being arrested for sexually assaulting a nurse at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Abdullahi Hidig Salaad, with an address listed as Cromore Court in Coleraine, is alleged to have committed offences on Wednesday, November 29 this year.

A police officer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that at 12.40am on Wednesday police attended the hospital where a nurse, who is pregnant, said she had attended work for a training course and whilst speaking to a receptionist at the Emergency Department the defendant approached from behind and "grabbed her backside and groped her".

When arrested and taken to Antrim Police Station, a policewoman had gone to a room to interview the defendant at 8.50pm on Wednesday and Salaad allegedly put his hand on her waist, pulled her towards him and moved his hand "towards her bottom", the officer told the court.

Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Picture: Google

The officer continued: "He then reached across her body and grabbed her right breast. She had to move her upper body down and away from the defendant as she thought he was going to try to kiss her".

The incident happened in the presence of two other people, including a solicitor, the court heard.

The police officer said the defendant was interviewed and admitted "the assault at the hospital" saying he was "mentally unwell".

The officer said the defendant said he did not remember the assault on the PSNI woman "but he was apologetic for his actions".

The police officer objected to bail given that the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted a pregnant nurse "in a supposed place of safety and then further assaulted a female officer in a police station".

She said police believe he poses a risk to the public.

The defendant, who attended court via a video link from custody, had the assistance of an interpreter at court.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is originally from Somalia and is claiming "asylum" in Northern Ireland where he has been for six months.

The lawyer said his client had "mental health" issues and the incidents could have been a "cry for help".

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying he need more information in relation to the defendant's mental health.

The judge also wants more information regarding the defendant seeking asylum.

The judge said there was also a risk of further offences.