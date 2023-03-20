Attack on Magherafelt town centre businesses described as ‘act of absolute madness’

Magherafelt Sinn Féin Councillor Darren Totten has described an attack on business premises in the town as "act of absolute madness".

Police are searching for a man in his late 20s who was spotted throwing rocks at the windows late on Sunday night.

Condemning the incident, Councillor Totten said in a social media post: "Several businesses on Rainey Street, the Diamond area and Market Street had their windows smashed last night.

"For every window that was smashed I would say there (are) at least two that have sustained minor damaged where there was an attempt to smash them.

Councillor Darren Totten has decribed the incident as "absolute madness."

"I'm sure I speak for every one in the town in condemning this act of absolute madness at a time when businesses are struggling to keep the doors open with out this nonsense.

"I would ask anyone with information to come forward and for everyone to support the businesses affected."

Police say the suspect has been described as being in his late 20s, with short dark hair, and was wearing a brown jacket with a collar, a white shirt, dark coloured trousers, and white and black trainers. He may possibly also have been wearing glasses.

They continued: “An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

