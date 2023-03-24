Register
Attempted burglary at Coleraine ATM - police appeal for information

Detectives investigating an attempted burglary at an ATM machine at a filling station on the Dunhill Road, Coleraine, are appealing for information and witnesses.

By Una Culkin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.50am on Friday, March 24 of at least three people acting suspiciously in the forecourt area of the filling station, near the ATM.

“We believe two of the suspects were armed with suspected crowbars. Officers attended the scene just minutes after the report and the suspects fled on foot into a nearby field.

“Searches got underway to locate the suspects. Our investigation remains ongoing, and at a robust pace, to identify those who were responsible and also a motive.

Police appeal for witnesses
“As part of our enquiries we are also investigating a potential link between this attempted theft and other reports to police following a number of recent thefts from ATMs across the country.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 1.45am and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 60 of 24/03/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”

Alternatively, information from witnesses can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Or anyone with information can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

