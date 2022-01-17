It was reported that a male armed with a suspected firearm approached a delivery driver on the forecourt of a garage in the area shortly after 4.30am and demanded money. No money was handed over and the male made off.

A short time later a female shop-worker arrived to begin work and was threatened by the same male. Again, no money was handed over and the male then left the area empty handed. The male was described as being around 5’10” tall, of slim build and was wearing sunglasses, a woolly hat and a mask.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed a male matching this description in the area at the time of these incidents or anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 158 17/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus (image Google maps).