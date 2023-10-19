Attempted robbery and a separate assault which happened in Portadown town centre probed by PSNI
In one incident a person was assaulted in the Magowan West Car Park in the town and in another incident on a different day there was an attempted robbery at Magowan West Buildings.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed an Attempted Robbery in Magowan West Buildings, Portadown on Thursday 5th October 2023 at approximately 12:30 hours. Anyone with information, please contact 101 and quote 841 of 05/10/23
Meanwhile in a separate incident a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault which occurred within the vicinity of Magowan West Car Park, Portadown.
"The assault occurred on 08/10/2023 at approximately 0140 hours. If anyone has any information surrounding this incident please contact 101 and quote reference number 1565 of 08/10/23.”