Register
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Attempted robbery and a separate assault which happened in Portadown town centre probed by PSNI

PSNI are appealing for witnesses in relation to two separate incidents within a matter of days in Portadown town centre.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In one incident a person was assaulted in the Magowan West Car Park in the town and in another incident on a different day there was an attempted robbery at Magowan West Buildings.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed an Attempted Robbery in Magowan West Buildings, Portadown on Thursday 5th October 2023 at approximately 12:30 hours. Anyone with information, please contact 101 and quote 841 of 05/10/23

Meanwhile in a separate incident a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault which occurred within the vicinity of Magowan West Car Park, Portadown.

"The assault occurred on 08/10/2023 at approximately 0140 hours. If anyone has any information surrounding this incident please contact 101 and quote reference number 1565 of 08/10/23.”