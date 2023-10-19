PSNI are appealing for witnesses in relation to two separate incidents within a matter of days in Portadown town centre.

In one incident a person was assaulted in the Magowan West Car Park in the town and in another incident on a different day there was an attempted robbery at Magowan West Buildings.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed an Attempted Robbery in Magowan West Buildings, Portadown on Thursday 5th October 2023 at approximately 12:30 hours. Anyone with information, please contact 101 and quote 841 of 05/10/23

Meanwhile in a separate incident a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault which occurred within the vicinity of Magowan West Car Park, Portadown.