Attempted robbery at knifepoint ‘terrifying experience’ for north Belfast takeaway staff member

A member of staff has been left shaken after an attempted robbery at a fast food takeaway in north Belfast early this morning (Tuesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

Appealing for information about the incident, Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported at around 1.45am that a man, armed with a knife, had entered premises in the Clifton Street area and demanded money from a member of staff. He fled on foot, empty-handed, in the direction of Henry Place.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us.

"The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties and around 5' 8" tall.

Police are appealing for information about the attempted robbery. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information about the attempted robbery. Photo by: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information about the attempted robbery. Photo by: Pacemaker

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of 25/07/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/