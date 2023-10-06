Register
Attempted robbery in busy Portadown shopping area leaves woman injured

A woman was injured when a man attempted to snatch her purse and mobile phone in Portadown on Thursday afternoon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district are appealing to any potential witnesses to the attempted robbery, which took place in the area of steps around Magowan West shopping centre, around 12.30pm to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that during the encounter with the would-be robber, the woman fell to the ground and sustained an injury which required medical attention.

"The suspect then ran down the steps, turning left. He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8” tall, of thin build and aged in his late thirties to early forties. He was wearing a black woollen hat and a beige-coloured jacket.”

Any member of the public who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police101 quoting reference 841 05/10/23.