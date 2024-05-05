Attempted robbery in Lurgan by man wearing blue balaclava
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident at commercial premises on Gilpinstown Road.
Police received a report that a masked man had entered the business at around 1.40am and demanded money from staff.
They said the man, who is described as being approximately 5ft 5in tall, wearing a grey jacket, blue balaclava, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a multi-coloured bag, left empty-handed.
It was also reported that he made threats towards a member of the public as he made off.
A police spokesperson said: “Thankfully, although shaken by the ordeal, none of those involved were injured. Our investigation is ongoing.
"It is believed that the suspect left on foot in the direction of Portadown Road. We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 155 of 05/05/24.”