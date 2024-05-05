Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident at commercial premises on Gilpinstown Road.

Police received a report that a masked man had entered the business at around 1.40am and demanded money from staff.

They said the man, who is described as being approximately 5ft 5in tall, wearing a grey jacket, blue balaclava, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a multi-coloured bag, left empty-handed.

It was also reported that he made threats towards a member of the public as he made off.

A police spokesperson said: “Thankfully, although shaken by the ordeal, none of those involved were injured. Our investigation is ongoing.