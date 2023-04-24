Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
8 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
8 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
9 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
11 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
11 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Attempted robbery of pharmacy in Portadown branded 'shocking' as man charged to Armagh court

An attempted robbery of a pharmacy in Portadown by a ‘knife wielding’ individual this morning has been described as ‘shocking’.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST

It is understood the incident happened in the Corcrain area of Portadown. One man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. He is due before Armagh Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

-

Read More
PSNI issues witness appeal after domestic assault in Portadown, Co Armagh
Most Popular
"Shocking reports of an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in the Portadown area by a knife yielding individual earlier today. No community pharmacist or their staff should be subjected to this violence or threatening behaviour as they provide vital care in their communities," said Gerard Greene of Community Pharmacies NI."Shocking reports of an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in the Portadown area by a knife yielding individual earlier today. No community pharmacist or their staff should be subjected to this violence or threatening behaviour as they provide vital care in their communities," said Gerard Greene of Community Pharmacies NI.
"Shocking reports of an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in the Portadown area by a knife yielding individual earlier today. No community pharmacist or their staff should be subjected to this violence or threatening behaviour as they provide vital care in their communities," said Gerard Greene of Community Pharmacies NI.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Portadown have charged a 54-year-old man with a number of offences including attempted robbery in relation to an incident on Monday morning, April 24th.

"He is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court on April 25th. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI said: “Shocking reports of an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in the Portadown area by a knife yielding individual earlier today.

"No community pharmacist or their staff should be subjected to this violence or threatening behaviour as they provide vital care in their communities