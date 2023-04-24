An attempted robbery of a pharmacy in Portadown by a ‘knife wielding’ individual this morning has been described as ‘shocking’.

It is understood the incident happened in the Corcrain area of Portadown. One man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. He is due before Armagh Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

"Shocking reports of an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in the Portadown area by a knife yielding individual earlier today. No community pharmacist or their staff should be subjected to this violence or threatening behaviour as they provide vital care in their communities," said Gerard Greene of Community Pharmacies NI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Portadown have charged a 54-year-old man with a number of offences including attempted robbery in relation to an incident on Monday morning, April 24th.

"He is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court on April 25th. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

