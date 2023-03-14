Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
1 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
1 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
2 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
2 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
13 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea

Attempted theft of ATM in Derrylin

Detectives are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Derrylin this morning (Tuesday).

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:13 GMT

Police say the rear door to the machine at premises on Main Street was prised open and entry gained.

Enquiries are at an early stage, however, detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area between 2am and 3am. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 115 14/03/23.

Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Most Popular
Editorial image
Editorial image
Editorial image
Read More
Driver miraculously walked away uninjured from Maghera horror crash

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.