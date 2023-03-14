Police say the rear door to the machine at premises on Main Street was prised open and entry gained.
Enquiries are at an early stage, however, detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area between 2am and 3am. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 115 14/03/23.
Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.