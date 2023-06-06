Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information in relation to the attempted theft of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was taken from outside a property in Merville Garden Village last night (Monday). It was located this morning (Tuesday) in a bush outside another property in the same area.

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen someone pushing this motorcycle through the development or if anyone has and CCTV, Ring Doorbells or dashcam footage of the area between 321 Merville Garden Village and 97 Merville Garden Village.

“If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries in relation to this matter, please contact police by telephoning 101 and quoting police reference number 720 of 06/06/23.”