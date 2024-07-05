Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a keyless car theft in Carrickfergus.

Police said they received a report that a white Audi A4 was stolen from outside a house in the Oakfield Drive area at around 1.50am on Tuesday, July 2.

It was reported that two men were seen arriving at the property in a dark-coloured vehicle, and taking the Audi, before making off in the direction of Prince Andrew Way.

A police spokesperson said: “One of the men was described as wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoodie, with the hood up. The second man was wearing all dark coloured clothing.

The white Audi A4 that was stolen in Carrickfergus. Picture: released by PSNI