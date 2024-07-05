Audi A4 stolen in keyless theft from outside Carrickfergus home
Police said they received a report that a white Audi A4 was stolen from outside a house in the Oakfield Drive area at around 1.50am on Tuesday, July 2.
It was reported that two men were seen arriving at the property in a dark-coloured vehicle, and taking the Audi, before making off in the direction of Prince Andrew Way.
A police spokesperson said: “One of the men was described as wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoodie, with the hood up. The second man was wearing all dark coloured clothing.
"As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who has any information which could assist with our investigations, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 340 of 02/07/24.”