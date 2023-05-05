Register
Audi A6, suspected drug documentation and designer jewellery seized by police in Lisburn

Detectives from the PSNI ’s Organised Crime Unit arrested a man after the search of a property in Lisburn on Thursday (May 4).

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:11 BST

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in Northern Ireland and the UK.

“A number of items including an Audi A6, suspected drug documentation, mobile phones and designer jewellery including watches, a Versace bracelet and a Cartier ring were seized during the search.

“The man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of possessing a class B drug and possessing criminal property. He has since been release on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply."

Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs can contact police on 101.

