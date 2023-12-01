Register
Audi driver hit estimated speed of '110mph'

An Audi A5 driver overtook a police car and when officers followed they estimated the speed was 110mph.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 18:21 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Sean Moore (69), of Five Oaks Village in Drogheda, admitted exceeding a 70mph limit at the M2 motorway on September 30 last year. A plea of guilty was entered by post at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said police activated bodyworn cameras and when they matched the speed of the defendant's car they recorded 110mph.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said if the speed had been from a laser device and proven to be 110mph he would have banned the defendant from driving but as it was an "estimated speed" he was handing down five penalty points and a £200 fine.