Audi driver hit estimated speed of '110mph'
Sean Moore (69), of Five Oaks Village in Drogheda, admitted exceeding a 70mph limit at the M2 motorway on September 30 last year. A plea of guilty was entered by post at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
A prosecutor said police activated bodyworn cameras and when they matched the speed of the defendant's car they recorded 110mph.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick said if the speed had been from a laser device and proven to be 110mph he would have banned the defendant from driving but as it was an "estimated speed" he was handing down five penalty points and a £200 fine.